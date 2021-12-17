This Week:
Indoor Storytime
When: 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18
Where: Milton Public Library
Details: There will be stories, songs and take home crafts at this event. Masks are required, call (802) 893-4644 to register.
Holly Jolly Junction
When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18
Where: Five Corners, Essex Junction
Details: The Train Hop is being replaced with Holly Jolly Junction and will be held at multiple locations including the Firebird Cafe and the Village Offices. Check out our event preview for more information.
Christmas Caroling
When: 12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19
Where: Cornerstone Community Church, Milton
Details: Join the church after service to carol all around the Milton Community. All are welcome, cookies and hot chocolate will be served at the church after the event.
Jeeps light the Night Parade
When: 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19
Where: Mark BBQ parking lot, Essex Junction
Details: Meet at Mark BBQ's parking lot at 5 p.m. with a lit up Jeep to have some fun and spread joy.
Future Weekends:
Open Mic Night
When: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21
Where: 1st Republic Brewing Company
Trivia Tuesday
When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21
Where: On Tap Bar and Grill, Essex Junction
Community Cannabis Conversations
When: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23
Where: Magic Mann, Essex
Another Christmas Bingo
When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26
Where: Majestic Bingo
