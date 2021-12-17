Christmas present

This Week:

Indoor Storytime

When: 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18

Where: Milton Public Library

Details: There will be stories, songs and take home crafts at this event. Masks are required, call (802) 893-4644 to register.

Holly Jolly Junction

When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18

Where: Five Corners, Essex Junction

Details: The Train Hop is being replaced with Holly Jolly Junction and will be held at multiple locations including the Firebird Cafe and the Village Offices. Check out our event preview for more information.

Christmas Caroling

When: 12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19

Where: Cornerstone Community Church, Milton

Details: Join the church after service to carol all around the Milton Community. All are welcome, cookies and hot chocolate will be served at the church after the event.

Jeeps light the Night Parade

When: 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19

Where: Mark BBQ parking lot, Essex Junction

Details: Meet at Mark BBQ's parking lot at 5 p.m. with a lit up Jeep to have some fun and spread joy.

Future Weekends:

Open Mic Night

When: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21

Where: 1st Republic Brewing Company

Trivia Tuesday

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21

Where: On Tap Bar and Grill, Essex Junction

Community Cannabis Conversations

When: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23

Where: Magic Mann, Essex

Another Christmas Bingo

When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26

Where: Majestic Bingo

