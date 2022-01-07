This Weekend:
Cat Show
When: Saturday Jan. 8 and Sunday Jan. 9 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Doubletree Hilton, South Burlington
Details: See dozens of cats compete for the best of show award and browse cat-specific vendors. Admission for adults is $7.00 while seniors and Kids over 5 is $5.00.
Sean & Gerry
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8
Where: 1st Republic Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Listen to come classic and modern rock with some fresh brews.
Rough Suspects Live
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8
Where: On Tap Bar and Grill, Essex Junction
Details: Enjoy a laid back dinner rock performance to drinks. Try some of the restaurants fish and chips or On Tap wings from their menu.
Youth Commission
When: 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9
Where: Westford Common Hall
Details: Enjoy a group fo high school aged musicians playing traditional music at one of their stops on their Vermont tour.
Looking Ahead:
Indoor Story Time
When: 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15
Where: Milton Public Library
King Me Live
When: 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21
Where: On Tap Bar and Grill, Essex Junction
Winter Renaissance Fair
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5- 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6
Where: The Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Junction
ASL Signing Social
When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, February 5
Where: 18 Lower Mountain View Drive, Colchester (Starbucks)
