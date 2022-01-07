Wine tasting stock

This Weekend:

Cat Show

When: Saturday Jan. 8 and Sunday Jan. 9 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 

Where: Doubletree Hilton, South Burlington

Details: See dozens of cats compete for the best of show award and browse cat-specific vendors. Admission for adults is $7.00 while seniors and Kids over 5 is $5.00. 

Sean & Gerry

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8

Where: 1st Republic Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Listen to come classic and modern rock with some fresh brews.

Rough Suspects Live

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8

Where: On Tap Bar and Grill, Essex Junction

Details: Enjoy a laid back dinner rock performance to drinks. Try some of the restaurants fish and chips or On Tap wings from their menu.

Youth Commission

When: 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9

Where: Westford Common Hall

Details: Enjoy a group fo high school aged musicians playing traditional music at one of their stops on their Vermont tour.

Looking Ahead:

Indoor Story Time

When: 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15

Where: Milton Public Library

King Me Live

When: 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21

Where: On Tap Bar and Grill, Essex Junction

Winter Renaissance Fair

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5- 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6

Where: The Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Junction

ASL Signing Social

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, February 5

Where: 18 Lower Mountain View Drive, Colchester (Starbucks)

