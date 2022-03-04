Art supplies stock

This Weekend:

Twelfth Night Play

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 4-Saturday, March 5

Where: McCarthy Arts Center, St. Michaels College, Colchester

Details: This modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, featuring Elvis Presley and the Beatles, will have free admission on a first come, first served basis. Audience members must have proof of vaccination or a COVID test with negative results within the last 72 hours.

Chefs Dinner

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 5

Where: Heart n Soul, Essex Junction

Details: Enjoy amazing food inspired by just as amazing craft brews from Zero Gravity brewing. To order tickets visit heartnsoulbymarkbbq.com.

March Madness Music

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 5

Where: 1st Republic Brewing Company, Essex Junction

Details: Dave O’ will play live music while family-owned Sparky’s BBQ will serve warm meals.

March Paint n Sip

When: 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, March 6

Where: Black Flannel Brewing Company, Essex

Details: Join artists Natasha Bogar and Kara Ware from 1:30-4:00 pm for an afternoon of fun and creativity. Enjoy the bar before the painting starts at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from natashabogar.com/events.

Looking Ahead:

Ben Collins

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 11

Where: 1st Republic Brewing Company, Essex Junction

Peter Wayne Burton

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12

Where: On tap Bar and Grill, Essex Junction

Luck O’ the Irish Bingo

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 

Where: Majestic Bingo, Essex Junction

Post St. Patrick’s Day Event

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, March 18

Where: Pearl Street Pub, Essex Junction

