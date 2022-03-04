This Weekend:
Twelfth Night Play
When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 4-Saturday, March 5
Where: McCarthy Arts Center, St. Michaels College, Colchester
Details: This modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, featuring Elvis Presley and the Beatles, will have free admission on a first come, first served basis. Audience members must have proof of vaccination or a COVID test with negative results within the last 72 hours.
Chefs Dinner
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 5
Where: Heart n Soul, Essex Junction
Details: Enjoy amazing food inspired by just as amazing craft brews from Zero Gravity brewing. To order tickets visit heartnsoulbymarkbbq.com.
March Madness Music
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 5
Where: 1st Republic Brewing Company, Essex Junction
Details: Dave O’ will play live music while family-owned Sparky’s BBQ will serve warm meals.
March Paint n Sip
When: 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, March 6
Where: Black Flannel Brewing Company, Essex
Details: Join artists Natasha Bogar and Kara Ware from 1:30-4:00 pm for an afternoon of fun and creativity. Enjoy the bar before the painting starts at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from natashabogar.com/events.
Looking Ahead:
Ben Collins
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 11
Where: 1st Republic Brewing Company, Essex Junction
Peter Wayne Burton
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: On tap Bar and Grill, Essex Junction
Luck O’ the Irish Bingo
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16
Where: Majestic Bingo, Essex Junction
Post St. Patrick’s Day Event
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, March 18
Where: Pearl Street Pub, Essex Junction
