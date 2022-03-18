Tiny Canvas Drawing
When: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: Brownell Library, Essex Junction
Details: Draw a tiny, custom masterpiece that you can bring home.
Girl Scout Cookie Booth
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: Habitat Restore, Milton
Details: Stop by and grab your favorite box of cookies while supporting a local girl scout troop. The store also has plenty of deals on furniture and other home essentials.
Jerborn
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: On Tap Bar and Grill, Essex Junction
Details: Jerborn will be rocking out while patrons can get truffle fries or drinks on Saturday night.
Mac and Cheese Bake Off
When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 20
Where: 1st Republic Brewing Company, Essex Junction
Details: Enjoy the monthly bake off with Mac and Cheese in honor of March Madness. Also there will be five dollar pints all day.
Looking Ahead:
Arrowhead Lodge Book Club
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24
Where: Arrowhead Lodge, Milton
Tintinnabulations
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 1
Where: St. Michaels College, Colchester
Medicare Made Clear
When: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, April 2
Where: Milton Fire Department, Milton
Egg Hunt
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Bombardier Park West, Milton
