Tiny Canvas Drawing

When: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, March 19

Where: Brownell Library, Essex Junction

Details: Draw a tiny, custom masterpiece that you can bring home.

Girl Scout Cookie Booth

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 19

Where: Habitat Restore, Milton

Details: Stop by and grab your favorite box of cookies while supporting a local girl scout troop. The store also has plenty of deals on furniture and other home essentials.

Jerborn

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, March 19

Where: On Tap Bar and Grill, Essex Junction

Details: Jerborn will be rocking out while patrons can get truffle fries or drinks on Saturday night.

Mac and Cheese Bake Off

When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 20

Where: 1st Republic Brewing Company, Essex Junction

Details: Enjoy the monthly bake off with Mac and Cheese in honor of March Madness. Also there will be five dollar pints all day.

Looking Ahead:

Arrowhead Lodge Book Club

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24

Where: Arrowhead Lodge, Milton

Tintinnabulations

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 1

Where: St. Michaels College, Colchester

Medicare Made Clear

When: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, April 2

Where: Milton Fire Department, Milton

Egg Hunt

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16

Where: Bombardier Park West, Milton

