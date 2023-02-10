Cookie Swap
When: noon-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
Where: Brownell Library, Essex Junction
Details: Browse the February baking book display and choose a cookie recipe. Sign up at the front desk with the recipe, bake at least a dozen cookies and swap them with participants.
Jewelry Trunk Show at Essex Experience
When: 2-6 PM, Saturday, February 11
Where: Addie & Grace, Essex
Details: A Valentine’s Day event with a jewelry trunk show by Shelburne artist Elli Parr with handcrafted marshmallow and rose wine gummy tastings, lip and skincare products, whimsical flower bouquets, complimentary mocktails & mini cupcakes, and jewelry specials.
Watch the Big Game at the Tavern
When: 6:30-10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12
Where: Essex Resort and Spa
Details: The Tavern’s wings will be $1.75 each and those who drink Queen City Brewery beer will get a Queen City pint glass as a thank-you.
Vermont Technology Alliance Public Policy Discussion
When: 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13
Where: Black Flannel Brewing and Distillery Company
Details: Learn about how the Vermont Legislative session could impact the state’s technology sector and meet likeminded people. State Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale will be among the speakers for the night, which costs $15 for members and $20 for non members. Purchase your tickets here.
Valentines Day Dinner
When: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14
Where: Black Flannel Brewing, Essex Junction
Details: A three-course dinner will be served by chefs Christian Kruse and Adam Monette. $75 per person with tax and gratuity not included. Tickets are available here.
Barrel Room Trivia
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15
Where: Black Flannel Brewing and Distillery Company
Details: Make reservations for this trivia night where teams of up to six people will test their knowledge to compete for prizes.
Fire and Ice
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: Foster Road Park, Essex
Details: Join Essex Parks and Recreation for an evening of ice skating, smores, music and more. Bring your own skates and keep in mind that the event is subject to weather.
Essex Has Talent
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: Essex High School
Details: See the best talent in the area at this family friendly event. Pre sale tickets are available online here and cost $5. There will be a limited amount of tickets on sale at the door.
50 Cal
When: 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: Park Place Tavern, Essex Junction
Details: Party with 50 Cal, a rock band sure to inspire a good time.
Cookies and a Movie
When: 11:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19
Where: Essex Cinemas
Details: Purchase cookies from Fairfax Girl Scouts Troop 51776 Cookie Booth while going to watch your new favorite movie.
Flower Show After Dark
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Mar. 3
Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Junction
Details: Join a gala raising money for the Vermont Flower Show and Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity. Featuring heavy appetizers, live music from The Good Parts and self-directed tours of the Grand Garden Display — which has a theme of Out of Hibernation! Spring Comes to the 100-Acre Wood, which is an adaptation of Winnie the Pooh by A. A. Milne.
