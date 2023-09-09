Essex Resort and Spa Artisan Market
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10
Where: Essex Resort and Spa, 70 Essex Way
Details: Take advantage of this farmers market-style event with outdoor games and food for sale from a variety of vendors.
Vermont Genealogy Library Open House
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
Where: 57 River Road
Details: The Vermont Genealogy Library will hold a book sale, host mini classes and give a tour of their collection during this event.
Special Education Parent Advisory Council Meeting
When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13
Where: Remote: www.ewsd.zoom.us/j/87369446285
Details: All community members are welcome to attend this meeting that seeks to encourage engagement on special education issues in the ESWD school district. The meeting ID is 873 6944 6285.
The 1805 School House: Its History, Recovery and Restoration
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13
Where: Memorial Hall, 5 Towers Road
Details: Hubie Norton will guide event attendees through the schoolhouse’s history involving prominent citizens from the past and the processes involved for its recovery and restoration. This program is presented by the Essex Community Historical Society.
Dave Matthews & Huey Lewis Cover Bands
When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14
Where: Double E T Rex Theater, 21 Essex Way
Details: Some of Vermont’s best musicians will cover the iconic melodies and music of The Dave Matthews Band and Huey Lewis and The News during this performance. Tickets are $35 and available at Eventbrite. Doors open at 7 p.m. for this indoor show.
September Barn Quilt Therapy Class
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16
Where: St. Pius X Church, Essex
Details: Paint your very own barn quilt design in this class. Materials will be provided and registration can be completed at https://forms.gle/zsEFvDHtSrxc66nD7
Discover Your Family History Class
When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 16
Where: Zoom, register at www.vtgenlib.org
Details: Register in advance for this $10 class that will teach you how to start uncovering your family history with digital and on site records. Lynn Johnson will explain different types of records and how to find them and whether they are worth looking into. She will also provide tips to stay on track and avoid mistakes that can derail your progress.
Community Ballroom Dance
When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16
Where: Holy Family Parish Center, 30 Lincoln Street
Details: Join USA Dance for a monthly social dance. This event includes two lessons with guest instructor Megan Mavor: American Rumba (6:30 p.m.) and American Foxtrot (7:15 p.m.) Light refreshments will be provided. Please wear clean, marking shoes. Admission: $15 students/seniors/members, $20 general.
Paint n Sip: A Walk in the Park
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19
Where: First Republic Brewing Company, 39 River Road
Details: Enjoy a pint while following a step-by-step guide to create a fall-themed painting. Tickets are $40-$45 and are available at the Milton Artists Guild website.
World Alzheimer’s Day Resources Fair
When: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21
Where: Maple Ridge Memory Care, 2 Freeman Woods
Details: Drop-in any time to explore dementia care support resources in the area.
If the weather is nice, the event will be held outdoors. In case of inclement weather, head inside to the hallways of the assisted living building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.