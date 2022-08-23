ESSEX JUNCTION — The Heavenly Food Pantry will open on Thursday to local families regardless of need.
Located at the First Congregational Church on Main Street in Essex Junction, the pantry will be open from 2-6 p.m. to residents of Essex, Essex Junction and Westford.
As usual, there are no income requirements to visit the food pantry and a variety of food is available to everyone; however, additional food is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to eligible families .
Beginning at 2 p.m., families will be given a number and asked to wait in the sanctuary until their number is called. After completing registration, a volunteer will escort them around the pantry, allowing them to select food items.
After the food is gathered, it will be weighed (information for pantry use only) and another volunteer will bring the food to the family’s vehicle. Shopping carts will be made available for those within walking distance of the pantry.
The pantry asks for proof of residence for each household in the form of a current utility bill with a physical address listed. If this cannot be provided, families may show a current correspondence from a government agency or other official mail. Identification for each household member may consist of a driver’s license, hospital card, insurance card, school issued ID, social security ID or birth certificate.
The food pantry requests that those visiting the pantry, as well as volunteers, remain masked when the pantry is open for food distribution.
Families not able to attend Thursday's opening may call the church office at 802-878-5745 between 9 a.m. and noon Tuesday through Thursday to leave contact information so arrangements for delivery can be made. A follow up call to complete registration will take place on Thursday morning.
Families are currently able to visit the pantry each time it is open on the 2nd Monday of the month from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and the 4th Thursday of the month from 2-6 p.m.
The next food pantry distribution will occur from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.
