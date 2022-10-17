ESSEX and ESSEX JUNCTION — Spooky season is approaching and there’s plenty to do in the community for scare lovers and non-scare lovers alike.
Here are four things to do in Essex and Essex Junction this Halloween season.
Enchanted Walk
When: 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Indian Brook, Essex
Join Essex Parks and Recreation for an enchanted walk through the forest following the story of “Little Old Lady Who Isn’t Afraid of Anything.”
The staff-guided walk along the white path and around the reservoir will take families through the story in an interactive way. Concluding with refreshments, the charming walk is sure to leave participants with a sense of wonder about the autumnal season.
Register in advance for a time slot for $5 per family. There can be up to five guests per registration.
Maple Street Pumpkin Palooza
When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Maple Street Park, Essex Junction
Come see the spooky sight of the 600-pumpkin pyramid and check out the trick or treating trail. There will be decorated tents for families to enjoy as well as treats for all ages.
Tickets cost $5 per group (up to five people) in advance and $10 per group on the evening of the event, depending upon availability.
The 4-6 p.m. slot is full but the 6-8 p.m. slot is still available for reservations. Register in advance at Essex Junction Recreation and Parks for a spot guaranteed ahead of time.
A Nightmare at First Republic Brewing Company
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: 1st Republic Brewing Company, Essex Junction
Come to this spooktacular event at First Republic Brewing Company for drinks, rock music by local musician Jerborn and food from Sparky’s BBQ.
1st Republic Brewing Company will also be releasing Winchester's Nightmare, a dark American Lager, to mark the occasion.
Additionally, there will be a spooky costume contest, a 50/50 raffle, a swag basket raffle, giveaways and a treasure hunt.
Reeves’ Haunted House
When: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28-Monday, Oct. 31
Where: 29 Cedar Street, Essex
The Reeve family’s haunted house, recommended for visitors age 10 and up, is returning to Essex this year for the first time since 2016.
Expect new props, special effects and plenty of creativity. No actors will be on site on Sunday, Oct. 30, so younger audiences can take in the surroundings without any of the scares.
The more than 3,000 square foot house is made up of 15 creepy and unique rooms. Each room will have a different theme.
All donations received from the haunted house will benefit Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, a summer camp in South Hero for kids affected by cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.