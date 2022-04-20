ESSEX — Vermont’s 52nd annual Green Up Day is Saturday, May 7.
Always the first Saturday in May, Green Up Day is a statewide initiative during which community volunteers and local businesses clean up litter from roadsides and waterways.
The annual event was started in 1970 by Governor Deane C. Davis. On April 18 of that year, an estimated 70,000 volunteers participated.
The event has only grown since then. Green Up Vermont estimates the annual spring tradition has removed a total of 24 million pounds of litter from Vermont’s roadways.
Here’s how you can participate this year in Essex.
Q: Where and when can I pick up Green Up Day bags?
A: All Green Up litter must be put in specially-marked bags.
Bags can be picked up prior to Green Up Day at the Town Offices at 81 Main Street. Additional Bags may be obtained between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on May 7 from the highway garage on Sand Hill Road.
Please take only the number of bags that you plan to use in support of the event.
Q: What kinds of litter are not acceptable?
A: Do not pick up needles or any hazardous waste. If you encounter any needles please contact the Essex Police Department at 802-878-8331.
If you have hazardous materials, contact the Chittenden Solid Waste District facilities at 802-872-8100 for disposal information.
Tree and branch debris, leaves and weeds from private property will not be picked up or accepted – do not put this material at the curb. Contact the Chittenden Solid Waste District facilities for where it can be dropped off.
Q: How do I dispose of filled trash bags?
A: The Town of Essex will only collect Green Up Day bags that are left along the roadside or are brought to the highway garage on Sand Hill Road. Any tires or metal objects must be brought to the Town Highway garage.
Any materials other than Green Up Day bags left by the side of the road will not be picked up.
In the past, a large number of tires have been deposited at some pick-up sites which appear to have originated from commercial businesses and not from roadway pick-up. Residents are encouraged to contact the Essex Police Department if this type of drop-off is observed.
Q: What else should I know?
A: Wear long pants, closed-toe shoes and use bug spray. Be careful of vehicles when picking up along roadsides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.