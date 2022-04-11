Represent your Essex neighbors in local government by joining a board or committee for the town.
Help bring new ideas to the table and support civic engagement while getting a $50 stipend per meeting to help with indirect costs such as childcare and transportation.
Here are the current opportunities:
- Economic Development Commission
- Town Meeting TV Trustee - Essex
- Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission Board of Directors Representative
- Alternate Representative - Green Mountain Transit
- Joint Essex Housing Commission
- Cemetery Commission
Those interested should apply online at essexvt.org/boardscommittees. The application asks for your name, address and ways to contact you as well as how you could contribute to the board or committee based on prior experience and why you want to join.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.