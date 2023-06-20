ESSEX TOWN — A celebration of Black joy and freedom took center stage Sunday at the Essex Experience.
The celebration was for Juneteenth, a federal holiday to commemorate the full emancipation of Black Americans from slavery.
Approximately 60 event-goers ate chicken and vegetable samosas from Jilib Jiblets and desserts from Suga Mama's Treats while listening to Toussaint St. Negritude recite poetry and play his clarinet. There were also musical acts from DJ Cooper and Harold Roudette.
Phoenix Books had a booth from which it donated 10% of its book sales to Black Lives Matter of Greater Burlington.
The event remembered the day Black slaves in Galveston, Texas were notified of their emancipation more than two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation which ended the Civil War, and all Black slaves were freed in the United States.
For Voices for Inclusion in Essex and Westford (VIEW) project manager Jamaal Hankey, centering the event as a celebration was important.
“Growing up, I was told that Vermont was a very inclusive place. Having an event that supports those words means a lot to me,” he said. “Every single day should be a celebration. If we woke up and applied this lens to everything we did it would be a beautiful world for everyone.”
For VIEW secretary Rey Garofano, the holiday also served as a reminder of the work needed to do to advance justice.
“I think a way to keep the spirit of Juneteenth going is to be an ally to Black Americans and if you see racism to disrupt it,” she said.
Toussaint St. Negritude said the holiday was a reminder of contemporary issues the country faces as well as an invitation to remember the past.
“We need to continue celebrating every day, it’s freedom and there’s nothing wrong with freedom,” he said, “In these current times of developing hatred we need to exercise and celebrate our freedom.”
The event was organized by Voices for Inclusion in Essex and Westford with support from the Town of Essex, the City of Essex Junction, the Rotary Club of Essex, Autumn Harp, and Salt & Bubbles Wine Bar and Market.
