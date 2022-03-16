Tracey Medeiros' new cookbook, "The Art of Cooking with Cannabis" includes 125 delicious recipes that feature CBD, hemp and THC. The following recipe, from Green Goddess Cafe in Stowe, is included in the book.
Goddess Grilled Cheese
by Green Goddess Café
makes 1 sandwich
This grilled cheese is a nice departure from the traditional sandwich. It is the perfect sandwich for a delicious lunch or dinner. Serve alone or with a fresh green salad and a hearty soup, if desired. The CBD Herbes de Provence butter uses clarified butter (see page 29), which must be made at least 30 minutes before, so prepare accordingly.
CBD Herbes de Provence Butter
2 tablespoons clarified butter, homemade (page 29) or store-bought
1 teaspoon Herbes de Provence
20 milligrams CBD oil, preferably Sunsoil
Pesto Aioli
1 tablespoon pesto, homemade or store-bought
1 tablespoon organic mayonnaise
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Goddess Grilled Cheese
2 tablespoons Herbes de Provence butter, divided
2 slices 1/2-inch-thick Pullman or other white bread
4 thin slices fresh local mozzarella cheese
1/2 ripe Hass avocado, pitted, peeled, and sliced
2 slices tomato, such as Roma or heirloom
1/2 cup fresh local baby spinach
2 tablespoons pesto aioli (see recipe above)
To make the CBD Herbes de Provence butter: In a small bowl, whisk together the clarified butter, Herbes de Provence, and CBD oil until well combined. Set aside.
To make the pesto aioli: In a small bowl, whisk together the pesto and mayonnaise until smooth. Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.
To make the sandwich: Preheat a small skillet over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon of the CBD Herbes de Provence butter to the preheated skillet. Spread the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter over the top side of each bread slice. When the butter melts, place 1 slice of bread, butter-side down, in skillet. Layer with 2 slices of cheese, avocado, tomato, spinach, and finally the remaining 2 slices of cheese. Spread the inside of the second slice of bread with pesto aioli and place on top, butter-side up.
When the cheese has melted and the underside is golden brown (about 4 minutes), use a spatula to carefully flip the sandwich over. Continue to cook, gently pressing down on the sandwich occasionally, until the second side is golden brown, about 3 minutes. Cut the sandwich in half and serve at once.
Note: You will need to clarify the butter at least 30 minutes before you intend to use it.
How to Make Clarified Butter, “The Liquid Gold”
makes about 1/2 cup
This recipe makes more clarified butter than you will need for the sandwich. The extra butter can be used for cooking eggs or whisked into a hollandaise sauce.
Melt 1 stick of unsalted butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Simmer, do not stir, until all of the whey proteins have risen to the surface and whitened into a foam.
Remove from the heat and allow to cool for about 20 minutes.
Using a spoon, gently skim off the top layer of foam (known as the whey proteins) and carefully strain through a fine sieve lined with a cheesecloth and into a heatproof jar.
Use at once or cover and refrigerate for several months.
Note: While making the clarified butter, be careful not to overcook or it will become bitter tasting.
