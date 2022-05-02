ESSEX — Maverick’s Kitchen, a nonprofit culinary incubator for Vermont food and drink entrepreneurs, is hosting its first fundraising event from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3 at the Double E Performance Center at the Essex Experience.
The mission of Maverick's Kitchen is to grow Vermont food and drink start-ups, focusing on women and BIPOC-owned businesses. Beginning this fall, the nonprofit will provide commercial kitchen space, a performance kitchen for community events and cooking classes and retail channels.
On Tuesday, fundraiser attendees will be able to learn about Maverick’s Kitchen, meet the businesses it will impact and enjoy cocktails, food samples and a photobooth. There will also be a raffle and silent auction consisting of a wide variety of products, services and experiences from locally-owned Vermont businesses like a dinner for four at Bramble, a private tour of Beta Technologies, a massage at the Essex Resort & Spa and gift cards to local restaurants.
The event will include a panel consisting of four Vermont business owners who plan to utilize Maverick’s Kitchen space: Harmony Edosomwan from Harmony’s Kitchen, Rachel Collier from The Simmering Bone, Angela Gerace from The Tipsy Pickle and Alexx Shuman from Nomadic Kitchen Confections.
The panel will be hosted by Sam Roach-Gerber, vice president of Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies.
Ryan Nakhleh, president of Maverick’s Kitchen, said he sees this first event as a way to introduce Maverick’s Kitchen to the community and hopes it will inspire more community members to support the nonprofit’s efforts.
“This project is important to me personally on so many levels,” he stated in an April 29 press release. “We believe this project will have a significant impact on Vermont’s economy, local food system and the overall health of our community. I couldn’t be more excited to have the stories of our entrepreneurs shared and to get this space funded and built.”
Nakhleh stated that Maverick's Kitchen plans to gain funding from several sources ranging from traditional bank loans to community donations and grants. The Essex Experience has already pledged to donate the first year of rent for the 6,000 square foot facility.
The nonprofit has also submitted a Congressionally Directed Spending Request to Senator Leahy’s office. The team hopes Tuesday’s event will help drive donations and financial support.
