ESSEX JUNCTION — MARK BBQ is going for a Guinness World Record.
The Texas barbecue joint on Park Street in Essex Junction is looking to set the world record for most racks of ribs cooked and sold in one day by a single restaurant.
Chef-owner Darrell Langworthy said 20% of all profits will benefit Aunt Dot's Place, a local food shelf in Essex. Aunt Dot’s Place helps those with food insecurities, and Langworthy wants to help bring awareness and by giving a monetary donation.
The record-setting day is scheduled for July 2, when MARK BBQ hopes to cooks and sell 1,000 racks of ribs. The restaurant will do three practice cooks to make sure kitchen staff are up to the task:
Saturday, March 19: 250 racks of ribs
Saturday, April 16: 500 racks
Saturday, May 14: 750 racks
Customers can pre-order ribs for each of these weeks at markbbqvt.com.
"Our small, but big little state can set this record," Langworthy said.
