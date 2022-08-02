The Essex Community Historical Society will be hosting a talk about the "fair before the fair" as a part of its Tale and Treasures series.
The event will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Memorial Hall on Towers Road.
The program will feature a presentation by Kendal Holden that will explain how Essex Town had a summer fair in addition to Essex Junction's Champlain Valley Fair from 1913 to 1921 that was located in failed off Towers Road.
The program will also tell the history of the Essex Center Grange and is co-sponsored by Blue Spruce Grange.
The Essex Community Historical Society was established in 1991 to serve as a resource for the community and to preserve it's history. Its headquarters is located at the Harriet Farnsworth Powell Historical Museum at 3 Browns River Road.
