ESSEX TOWN — Those looking to experience the community on a deeper level are invited to Explore Essex, an event centering the Town of Essex and all that it has to offer economically and socially.
Set for Sept.30-Oct. 7, the event might remind some of the “Out and About” events that were organized during the COVID-19 pandemic, encouraging participants to shop locally during a time of economic uncertainty.
However, while “Out and About” featured support from Essex Junction, Explore Essex will involve only Essex Town. Organizer Tammy Getchell hopes the week-long event will foster joy and celebrate the fall season.
“We’re trying to carry through the fall festival spirit and the celebratory aspect,” Getchell said. “Our borders might have changed, but we're still the town of Essex and there's a lot that we can offer”.
During Passport Week from Sept. 30-Oct. 7, participants will have the opportunity to explore the various parks, historic sites, organizations and businesses that make Essex unique and collect stickers from each one. Passports will be available at the town offices, Essex Free Library, Essex Parks and Recreation office, Essex Resort and Spa, Essex Cinemas and Arthound Gallery.
Passport Week events will include a free tasting at Salt & Bubbles Wine Bar and Market, special events at Black Flannel and First Republic Brewing, a guided hike at Indian Brook and much more. A full schedule will be included in the passports and posted online closer to the start of the event.
At the end of the week, participants can drop off their passport at the Town Offices, the Essex Free Library or bring them to Community Day for the chance to win prizes such as gift baskets from Twincraft Skincare, The Dog and Cat, Purple Sage and others in the EXPLORAganza drawing featuring donated prizes from local businesses.
Passports will have spaces to add names and contact information in case those who win prizes can’t make it to Community Day on Saturday, Oct. 7.
That culminating event will include musical performances, horse-drawn hayrides, a farmer’s market with food trucks and craft booths, baking contests and a Kids Carnival with a bouncy house and miniature golf.
During Community Day, nonprofit booths will be present including Adventures in Granola, a business formed through Partners in Adventure that provides opportunities for young people with disabilities, and Aunt Dot’s, which will also be hosting open house events and scavenger hunts during Passport Week.
The event has attracted attention from members of the business community and includes many sponsors such as Northfield Savings Bank, The Essex Experience and SeaComm Bank and The Essex Reporter.
“Many of these businesses have just stepped up. They contacted us and said, ‘Hey, we wanna throw some support behind this and, and became a sponsor,” Getchell said, in addition to the excitement and support coming from residents of Essex Town.
There are two additional raffles, one for a painting of Indian Brook and another for a 50/50 raffle. Those interested can purchase tickets at Essex Parks and Recreation Office at 81 Main Street in Essex Junction.
