TOWN OF ESSEX – As the Town of Essex splits with the City of Essex Junction, economic development coordinator Jean O’Sullivan hopes to inspire hometown pride with a new festival.
“Explore Essex,” to be Sept. 30-Oct. 2, will keep with the theme of the municipalities’ previous “Out and About” event by promoting local businesses with community-centric events.
“Out and About” began as a way to build community and support local businesses in August 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was so popular that the event was also held in 2021.
“Explore Essex” — which will include musical performances, raffles and business booths — is the Town of Essex’s version. A planning committee and O'Sullivan have been working this summer to bring the event together.
“This is like a divorce,” O’Sullivan said. “I’m pretty sure the city got the title ‘Out and About’ and we got the date; the last weekend in September.”
The town is asking interested businesses to host activities such as freebies, a demonstration, a performer or a special discount over the weekend at their location. The deadline to submit an activity is Sept. 10.
Businesses and nonprofits without a storefront can sign up to set up a booth at the Essex Experience. The deadline to apply for a booth is Sept. 1.
“We’re trying to pull in all our small businesses and major employers to show what Essex has to offer,” O’Sullivan said.
The town is in the process of figuring out its identity separate from the city, she said, and “Explore Essex” will be a great way to continue that mission.
Businesses can also support the event by becoming a sponsor: 10 bronze sponsors for $500-999, six silver sponsors from $1,000-1,999 and three gold sponsors above $2,000.
The town also plans to host a Giveaway Exploraganza similar to last year’s at “Out and About.” Attending “Explore Essex” activities will earn the attendees a ticket for the giveaway. The more activities attended, the more chance to win.
Volunteers are also needed to help with the event including with planning and orchestrating the activities the day of the event. Performers are also invited to apply to take the stage at the Essex Experience.
To learn more and get involved, visit www.essexvt.org/explore.
