ESSEX — It's Inclusion Week in Vermont, and community organizations in Essex are celebrating by hosting a new event this Sunday.
"Step In and Come Together," to be held from 2-5 p.m. May 15 at the T-Rex Theater at the Essex Experience, is an opportunity for residents to meet new people in the community and learn about local government, including the boards and committees that support decision-making.
The Essex Westford School District, the Town of Essex and Voices for Inclusion in Essex and Westford (VIEW) are co-sponsoring the event.
Activities will feature guest speakers, food and music. Town of Essex municipal boards and committees — about everything from recreation to energy conservation — will display tables to talk about what they are working on, answer questions and recruit members of the community to take part in the work they are doing.
EHS senior Fatima Khan will facilitate talks from guest speakers Rep. Rey Garofano (D-Essex Town), school board member Marlon Varsamy, Burlington city councilor Ali Dieng, congressional candidate Sianay Chase Clifford and Essex selectboard member Tracey Delphia.
Indie-pop group Sister Speak will take to the T-Rex stage. Event-goers can also enjoy a performance of Native American Mi'Kamaq drumming and singing.
"Step In and Come Together" will be celebrated on the last day of Inclusion Week, which Gov. Phil Scott proclaimed last year will be held annually on the second week of May.
The governor’s declaration condemns racism, commits Vermont to working towards equality and to growing and nurturing a diverse society.
“The fact is, if we want stronger, more economically secure communities, we need more people and more diversity in Vermont,” Scott said in a statement. “I hope this effort sends a message to anyone who wants to live and work in a safe, healthy and welcoming state.”
