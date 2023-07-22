Monday, July 10:
1:57 a.m. -- Overdose (Susie Wilson Road)
8:47 a.m. -- Assault (Ketcham Dr.)
12:30 p.m. -- Alarm (River Road)
1:47 p.m. -- Parking Problem (Sugartree Ln)
1:57 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St.)
3:56 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Holland Ln)
5:46 p.m. -- Utility Problem (Susie Wilson Road/Kellogg Road)
Tuesday, July 11:
12:15 a.m. -- Suspcious Person (Maple St.)
6:31 a.m. -- Directed Patrol (Susie Wilson Road)
7:26 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (I 289)
8:29 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Pearl St.)
12:41 p.m. -- Larceny-Other (Colchester Road)
1:27 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Lincoln St.)
5:36 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Pearl St.)
5:37 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (River Road)
Wednesday, July 12:
8:48 a.m. -- Traffic Hazard (Hubbells Falls Road)
10:23 a.m. -- Fraud (Pearl St.)
12:24 p.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (Cedar St.)
4:50 p.m. -- Trespassing (Pearl St.)
5:37 p.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St.)
7:11 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289 Exit 10)
9:24 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Pearl St.)
Thursday, July 13:
7:07 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St.)
8:00 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Park St.)
11:43 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Sunderland Way)
1:21 p.m. -- Suicidal or Attempt (Silver Bow Terr)
3:06 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Essex Way)
5:30 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Warner Ave)
9:40 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Brickyard Road/Densmore Dr.)
Friday, July 14:
7:49 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Pinecrest Dr.)
9:14 a.m. -- VIN Verification (Center Road)
11:18 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (West St. Ext)
1:58 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St.)
12:27 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Essex Way)
3:55 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Park St.)
4:52 p.m. -- Parking Problem (Park St.)
Saturday, July 15:
5:35 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Colchester Road)
10:01 a.m. -- Assist-Public (River Road)
1:50 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Maple St.)
4:02 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Colchester Road/Susie Wilson Byp)
6:08 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Lincoln St.)
7:05 p.m. -- Mental Health (Pearl St./Curtis Ave.)
8:35 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Park St.)
Sunday, July 16:
2:03 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Center Road/Saybrook Road)
9:00 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (River Road/Greenfield Road)
10:31 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Park St.)
11:36 a.m. -- Parking Problem (Old Colchester Road)
1:25 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St.)
2:07 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Brickyard Road)
