This is a sampling of the police log for this week. View the entire police here.
Monday, Aug. 21:
9:36 a.m. -- Juvenile-Runaway (Maple St.)
10:38 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St.)
12:06 p.m. -- Alarm (Park St.)
4:16 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Willeys Ct)
4:45 p.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Pearl St.)
6:58 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (River Road)
8:11 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St.)
Tuesday, Aug. 22:
12:46 a.m. -- Foot Patrol (Maple St.)
6:33 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Jericho Road)
8:25 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Sunderland Way)
11:24 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Pearl St.)
2:08 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Browns River Road)
7:55 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Abare Ave.)
10:45 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Center Road)
Wednesday, Aug. 23:
6:51 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St./Hiawatha Ave.)
8:03 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (East St.)
10:20 a.m. -- Alarm (S Summit St.)
11:29 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Autumn Pond Way)
12:22 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Susie Wilson Road)
1:03 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Park St.)
3:06 p.m. -- Accident-LSA (Susie Wilson Byp / Kellogg Road)
Thursday, Aug. 24:
8:07 a.m. -- Fraud (Lincoln St.)
10:10 a.m. -- DLS (Maple St./East St.)
11:37 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Warner Ave.)
12:29 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
2:18 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Ethan Allen Ave)
3:22 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Carmichael St.)
3:53 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (River Road/Pinewood Dr.)
Friday, Aug. 25:
8:22 a.m. -- Accident-LSA (Lost Nation Road)
11:40 a.m. -- Assist-Court (Bixby Hill Road)
1:02 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road/Susie Wilson)
3:12 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Maple St.)
4:09 p.m. -- Recovered/Stolen Vehicle (Pearl St.)
6:46 p.m. -- Disturbance (Pearl St.)
7:40 p.m. -- Assault (Pearl St.)
Saturday, Aug. 26:
2:41 a.m. -- Foot Patrol (Essex Way)
9:44 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Lavoie Dr.)
12:00 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Grove St.)
12:40 p.m. -- Larceny-Other (Pleasant St.)
2:22 p.m. -- Parking Problem (Pearl St.)
3:01 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Kellogg Road/New England)
6:20 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Morse Dr.)
Sunday, Aug. 27:
11:05 a.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Essex Way)
2:04 p.m. -- ATV Incident (Pinecrest Dr.)
3:09 p.m. -- Illegal Burning (Taft St.)
4:16 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St.)
4:18 p.m. -- Disturbance (Susie Wilson Road)
8:14 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Commonwealth Ave.)
9:08 p.m. -- Intoxicated Person (Pearl St.)
