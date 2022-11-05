Essex Parks and Recreation is giving away prizes to followers of its pages on Facebook and Instagram each week in November.
For a chance of winning participants can like the recreation department's Instagram and Facebook page and like and share their Facebook post.
Prizes available each week include:
- Essex Area Senior Center Fitness Punch Pass
- $20 credit with Parks and Rec
- 2023 Indian Brook Flex Pass (x2)
- Credit to enroll in 10 class swim lessons at Sand Hill Pool
