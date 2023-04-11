The Essex Memorial Day Parade will celebrate its 36th year on Saturday, May 27, 2023. The parade’s theme is “All Gave Some, Some Gave All.”
The committee is now accepting applications for participation in the parade. Participation has historically included civic organizations, businesses, non-profits, families, friends, bands, and sports/school groups who have created a float, formed a marching group, recruited a bike brigade, showed off an old car, played music, or demonstrated a unique talent. A link to the parade participation application can be found here https://forms.gle/F8Jsdz5FCNRBtftq6 and is available until May 1.
The committee is also seeking nominations for Grand Marshals. The committee will select up to three Grand Marshals that will be honored, will lead the parade, be celebrated at the pre-parade program at the 5 Corners, and be recognized in local media.
Grand Marshal nominees must have served in the country’s armed forces and must live in Essex or have a strong connection to the Essex community. A nomination consists of three parts. The first part will discuss how and when the nominee served in the country’s armed forces. The second will describe what and how long the nominee’s connection to Essex is. The last part will explain why the nominee deserves to be recognized. The focus on this recognition should include their time of service, but can also describe who they are as a person, their involvement as a citizen, and their contributions to the community.
Nominations for Grand Marshals are being accepted online at https://forms.gle/FD5VggAaXdKUgFVA7 until May 7. Nominations will be reviewed by the committee and nominators will be notified during the week of May 8 regarding their status. For more information, please visit www.essexmemorialdayparade.net or call 878-1375.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.