The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6689 in Essex Junction will be hosting a barbecue starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 4 at the VFW Post on 73 Pearl Street.
Food served will include barbecue chicken, pulled pork, burgers and hot dogs. The food will be available until it is all distributed and the public are welcome to attend
The VFW is a nonprofit veterans advocacy organization made up of eligible veterans and service members.
