This Fourth of July in Essex promises to be the town's biggest bash ever. Here's what to know before you go.
When: 6 p.m. July 4
Where: Champlain Valley Expo, 105 Pearl St. Essex Junction
Details: This year's Independence Day celebration features food, music and more. Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Trevor Contois and other musicians will perform on stage. Balloon sculptors and mini golf will be among the activities for people of all ages. Enjoy kettle corn, fried dough and other favorite summer snacks.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. and will be launched by Northstar Fireworks.
The event is alcohol and tobacco free.
The event can be accessed through one of the Champlain Valley Expo entrances. Gate B and Gate E (Rte 2A) will be open for vehicles/pedestrians. Gate F (St. James Church) and Gate G (VFW) will only be open for pedestrians.
