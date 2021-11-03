Essex High School Theater will be returning to live performances on the EHS stage this fall with the musical Once Upon a Mattress, the classic story of “the princess and the pea.”
Performances will be Nov. 18, 19 & 20 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at ehsmusical.bpt.me for $6 for students & children and $8 for general admission. Seating capacity will be limited to allow for ample social distancing.
Doors will open 20 minutes before show time. Seating is general admission, meaning there will be no assigned seating. Due to COVID-19 regulations masks are required at all times. Audience members must sit according to families or households and socially distanced from other groups.
