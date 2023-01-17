Essex Junction Recreation and Parks (EJRP) is hosting a talent show for all ages with auditions to be held Friday, Feb. 3-Sunday, Feb. 5 at Essex High School (EHS).
EJRP is seeking people with a variety of talents ranging from singing to puppetry and beyond. The talent show will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 and the cost of admission will be $5 per person to benefit the EHS Fine Arts Department.
Sign up for auditions by filling out the online audition form on EJRP's website by Thursday, January 26. Email Alexis Koch at akoch@eswd.org for more information.
The audition form will ask for a email, first and last name of the contestant, their age group, what they need to audition and what time frame works for them to try out.
These are the age groups for the talent show:
- Primary (ages 2-11)
- Intermediate (ages 11-14)
- High School (ages 14-18)
- Adults (ages 18+)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.