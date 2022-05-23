BURLINGTON — Dunkin’ is giving guests throughout Vermont, western New Hampshire, and northern New York a whole new reason to fuel their “go” this spring.
Dunkin’ will host Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day on Wednesday, May 25, to support the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. On Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day, guests can help give joy with every sip, as $1 from every iced coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide will be donated to the Dunkin’® Joy in Childhood Foundation® to bring joy to kids at local hospitals.
On Wednesday, May 25, guests across the country can make their iced coffee purchase work double duty by supporting kids battling illness right in their own communities. Thanks to the generosity of Dunkin’ franchisees across the country, 100% of funds raised from Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day will be granted locally to children’s hospitals respective to their communities through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.
“Millions of children across the country are fighting illnesses that no child should endure, and we are thrilled to give back and bring joy to kids in hospitals,” said Ari Souliotis, a Dunkin’ Vermont franchisee. “We want our guests to know that their purchase of an iced coffee on May 25 truly makes a difference and will help bring joy to kids in their communities. We look forward to helping our guests cool down for a great cause with the hardest working iced coffee in America.”
Guests can customize their Dunkin’ iced coffee just the way they like it, with a variety of dairy and non-dairy, sweetener and flavor options. Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. The Iced Coffee Day promotion will happen at participating stores in Vermont, Grafton and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire, and Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties in New York.
Since its inception in 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $37 million to national and local nonprofits. In 2021, the foundation awarded 171 grants to hospitals and other nonprofits to help bring joy to kids battling illness. Grants from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation also support year-round programs like Dunkin’ Connecting Joy, which provides funding to hospitals to bring gaming experiences to pediatric patients; Teen Prom Program that equips hospitals with a means to host prom-like events for patients who may be unable to attend their own high school proms; and Dogs for Joy, which places highly trained in-residence therapy dogs in hospitals to help bring joy to kids and serve as a critical part to a child’s treatment plan.
To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
