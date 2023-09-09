ESSEX JUNCTION — Interested in meeting new folks and learning about what’s happening in the world?
Check out the current events discussion group held every Tuesday from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Brownell Library.
Participants can meet in-person, virtually or by phone via GoToMeeting to discuss various world events and their impact .
Community member Barbara Dow facilitates the group, by guiding – but not leading – the discussion with prompts about different news stories.
Many of the participants are retirement-aged, although a younger adult from Essex, Erin Egan attended virtually this past Tuesday from Armenia.
In total, eight people were in attendance Sept. 5, though there had been as many as 20 before the COVID-19 pandemic.Dow said attendance has dropped since then and not yet recovered.
The discussion group was founded in 2018 by community member Bridget Meyer and another member. The two were inspired by a similar group that met at a library in Burlington.
According to the group’s description on the library’s events calendar, the group “attempts to quiet the noise and step back to reflect on what the news means, what is its context, and what the ramifications are.”
This past Tuesday, the group fostered discussion on a variety of news topics and members shared reflections based on their own life experiences about what the events meant to them and the broader community.
The group discussed how an excavator breached the Great Wall of China to create a shortcut and Russia seeking arms from North Korea for its war in Ukraine.
The group talked about the possible impeachment of President Biden and possible expungement of both of former President Trump’s impeachments, which is being led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Republicans in Congress.
They also discussed how the Vietnam War had impacted many of the members, who had been involved either as soldiers or activists against the war, and the broader implications of having a military draft on American society.
Next week, the group plans to discuss artificial intelligence and its impact on the economy and the future of society. Those interested in joining the group virtually or by phone via GoToMeeting should register here.
