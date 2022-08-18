ESSEX JUNCTION — Staff at the 100th annual Champlain Valley Fair are seeking volunteers for the Guest Services Department. Scheduled for Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, the fair this year is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
Guest Services volunteers will mainly be stationed at the gates and handy places where fairgoers can stop and ask for help with directions or other questions.
As a thank you for volunteering, those who participate will receive free fair tickets, swag and a free meal.
Interested in helping out? Email the fair at info@cvexpo.com.
