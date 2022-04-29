ESSEX — Looking for an event the whole family will enjoy? Enjoy a celebrity storytime this Sunday at the Essex Experience.
At 10:30 a.m. May 1, poet and former VPR jazz host Reuben Jackson will read "Brave Little Finn" by Essex authors John and Jennifer Churchman at the Old Stage on the Essex Experience Green.
The event is free (though donations are accepted) and the first in a series held this May by Celebrity Storytellers.
Celebrity Storytellers is a production of SHINE Communications in recognition and celebration of children and families with a special acknowledgement of National Foster Care Month. In Vermont, there are approximately 1,100 children and youth in foster care. More than 120 of these children and youth are looking for permanency through adoption or other long term care connections.
At Sunday’s event, there will be music, refreshments and an opportunity to mingle with Jackson, the authors and their dogs.
Other scheduled Celebrity Storyteller events include:
Steve Milizia, Darryl Graham and Mounir Khouri of 99.3 WBTV will be joined by former major league baseball player Len Whitehouse at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21at the Burlington Boys and Girls Club, 62 Oak Street, Burlington, reading “Casey At the Bat.”
WLVB's Roland Lajoie will read "Bunny's Book Club" at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23 at the Hyde Park Lanpher Memorial Library. Joining Lajoie will be his wife, artist Debbie Lajoie, who will treat the children to an interactive art project.
Additional events are scheduled throughout the month at venues around the state and via ZOOM including readings by Darren Perron, Bianca Stone, Ariel Zevon, Jamie Lee Thurston, Sarah Spencer, Reeve Lindbergh, Ron Powers, Fred Kuhr, Frank Rafferty, David Zuckerman, Beverly Little Thunder and Jennifer Chase Alone. For details of each event, date, time and location visit Celebrity Storyteller’s Facebook page.
