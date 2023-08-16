CHITTENDEN COUNTY -- The Champlain Valley Fair is continuing its bag policy from last year.
Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC tote bags must be no larger than 12" x 12" x 12" and all bags must be 5" x 9" x 2" or smaller, which is the size of a small purse or clutch.
Larger bags such as coolers, oversized or backpacks are not permitted to enter the fairgrounds. Exceptions include diaper bags or bags carrying essential medical equipment.
There is no storage area for prohibited items at the fair, so those taking public transportation in particular should be mindful of the items they bring.
Additionally, these items are forbidden from entering the fairgrounds, according to the Champlain Valley Fair's website:
- Firearms
- Knives, box cutters, tool of any kind, or any item that could be used as a weapon
- Pepper spray or mace
- Coolers of any types or size
- Alcoholic beverages, illegal substances
- Noise-making devices
- Confetti or glitter
- Fireworks
- Drones
- Skateboards, hoverboards or other personal recreational vehicles, except for ADA-required devices
- Projectiles (e.g., flying discs or beach balls)
- visible obscene, indecent, or inappropriate clothing
- Laser pointers or similar devices
- Professional audio/visual equipment including tripods and monopods are prohibited in the Grandstand. Consumer rated cameras and video cameras are permitted but must not interfere with other attendees’ enjoyment of the show.
