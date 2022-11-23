WESTFORD — Heliand, the virtuoso woodwind chamber music group, will offer a fresh new program called, HELIAND WINDS, for the holiday season at the Westford Common Hall.
Along with regulars, Katie Oprea playing oboe and Rachael Elliot on bassoon, guest performers Dan Liptak on clarinet and Hilary Goldblatt on flute will join them to round up the quartet. The concert will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Westford Common Hall, 21 Brookside Road. E
xpect a lovely hour of delightful holiday music with Heiland. Free will donations.
Heliand offers an engaging repertoire of classical music from the baroque through 20th century contemporary genre. Featuring the eclectic mix of the most compelling music of our time, the HELIAND WINDS program will bring an exciting, hour-long concert featuring a variety of instruments to fill out a program of the highest caliber including folk songs and classical compositions.
