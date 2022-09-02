ESSEX TOWN — “Don’t do it if it’s not fun,” co-president of the Essex Art League Judy O’Brien said to the Reporter in a conversation about art, but also life.
After spending decades working and raising her children, O’Brien didn’t have time to make the art she wanted to. Now retired, she can focus on painting what she enjoys.
Up the steps of the porch O’Brien’s husband built, is a room off the second floor that used to be her son’s bedroom. It is now filled with sketchbooks, paintbrushes and a few easels supporting some incomplete projects.
The office space is where O’Brien does her painting in the colder months because when it's warm she prefers to be outside. O’Brien finds being outside creates an entirely different experience for how she interprets what she’s painting from the light to the composition.
“But then when it’s three feet of snow and 20 below zero, who wants to paint outside? Although we have painted when it’s been freezing cold but when the paint freezes we can’t do it anymore,” O’Brien said.
Flipping through her collection of sketchbooks, O’Brien showed the breadth of her work. She mostly paints with watercolors but will also use ink, charcoal, Tombow pens and any other medium she thinks she’ll enjoy.
With the turn of each page in her sketchbook, an entirely new piece is unveiled. From warmer tones on one page to cooler tones on another, it’s clear each page is a new beginning for O’Brien, who creates to have fun.
“These [are] sketchbooks,” O’Brien said with the sound of pages turning filling the room. “Some of them stink and some of them are good.”
Like her mother, O’Brien is a painter, which is clear with one glance at her workspace. But nestled around the room are other pieces she’s created off the page, as well as pieces gifted to her.
Hanging by the window are three glass-blown ornaments O’Brien blew in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Strung up next to them is a chain of origami cranes created by Jane Sandberg, O’Brien’s co-president of the Essex Art League. Sitting on a bookshelf is a ceramic crow O’Brien’s daughter made.
“[Art is] beauty in the eye of the beholder, it’s different for every person and to me, it feels good,” O’Brien said.
O’Brien carries this philosophy with her in the work she does for the Essex Art League because she wants the league to be a space people enjoy.
The league meets weekly and will either have a guest artist speak at the meeting, technical activities prepared so members can hone their skills or a more social event for the group to connect through.
This is the second year O’Brien and Sandberg are working as co-presidents and this year the league is celebrating its 50th anniversary with over 100 members, the largest the league has ever been.
“It's a lot of work and I wouldn't do it by myself,” O’Brien said.
As O’Brien looked through her work, she spoke highly about all of the other artists she is around from her daughter to people in the league.
“Chris Celine, who is our vice president, does mostly pencil and charcoal,” she said. “She also does sculpture in wood carving and stuff. Just amazing stuff. We have one member who used to be a professor at UVM. He was an organic chemistry professor. He's an amazing artist.”
Almost every wall in O’Brien’s house displays a piece of art, all of which are different. Next to her door is a printmaking piece she made in college with vegetables and tiny nude people. In her bathroom around the house are rice paper pieces with gouache floral illustrations made by her mother.
