ESSEX JUNCTION — A new music series is launching in Essex Junction this month.
“Community Concerts at First,” celebrating artists from Vermont and New England, will begin on Sunday, May 15 at the First Congregational Church on Main Street.
Burlington musician Claire Black, 36, will kick off the series with a performance of music by Clara Schumann, Robert Schumann and Ludwig Van Beethoven. The enthusiastic and talented young pianist will perform on the church’s new 2001 Steinway B piano, inaugurating the new piano for the church.
Black is a classical pianist with a vibrant history of performances as a soloist, chamber musician and accompanist. She has recently returned to Burlington after two years away.
“I’m thrilled to be back in Vermont performing,” Black said. “I just love the arts scene here, the vibe. There is tremendous creative energy.”
The past two years of COVID-19 happened to coincide with some major life changes for Black, who has reinvented herself professionally.
“In the past, I spent far more time on collaborative performance,” she said. “I continue with that, but I’m enjoying a new balance that favors more solo playing.”
On May 15, Black will play music by Clara Schumann, Robert Schumann and Ludwig Van Beethoven. The enthusiastic and talented young pianist (Black is 36) will perform on the church’s new 2001 Steinway B piano, inaugurating the new piano for the church.
Upcoming concerts include the Ray Vega jazz quartet on Sunday, July 10; Ecclectia Quartet on Thursday, Sept. 15; and Tom Cleary, solo piano on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Tickets are by a suggested donation of $20. People under age 18 are free. Reservations can be made by contacting the church office at welcome@fccej.org, calling 802-878-5745, or on the church webpage at fccej.org/v5/community-concert-may-2022/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.