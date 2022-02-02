COLCHESTER — When the Vermont Youth Orchestra returns to the stage for its midwinter concert next week, two Essex High School seniors will perform solos.
The orchestra will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13 at The Flynn Center. This marks the Orchestra’s triumphant return to the Flynn as its first solo performance in the storied Burlington venue since the pandemic halted in-person performances.
This concert highlights the talents of two of the orchestra’s members, senior soloists Justin Lee and Elizabeth Messier. VYO senior solos are a high honor for a select few graduating seniors in the orchestra, and they are awarded in an audition process unique to the Vermont Youth Orchestra.
The youth orchestra presents an ambitious concert featuring the stirring music of Jean Sibelius' popular Karelia Suite and William Grant Still's musical portrait of the American landscape, The American Scene. VYO will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of Kingdom Hearts with a thrilling performance of music from the video game.
Senior soloists
This concert’s senior soloists are Justin Lee and Elizabeth Messier. Both students are seniors at Essex High School, where they serve as co-presidents of the school's Tri-M Music Honors Society.
Justin Lee, violin, is the concertmaster for the Vermont Youth Orchestra. Lee has been a member of VYO since his freshman year and he studies with Gerardo Ribeiro, co-chair of the Department of Music Performance at Northwestern University’s Bienen School of Music.
Elizabeth Messier, viola, is principal viola with the Vermont Youth Orchestra. She has been a member of the VYO since eighth grade. She studies viola with Ana Ruesink and piano with Patty Bergeron.
Music Director Dr. Mark Alpízar
Vermont Youth Orchestra Association (VYOA) Music Director, Dr. Mark Alpízar, whose first season with the organization was entirely virtual, is making his debut across Vermont’s performing arts venues this year. A Southern California native, Dr. Alpízar has enjoyed a multifaceted career as a conductor, clarinetist, and music educator throughout the United States, and is thrilled to be joining Vermont’s performing arts community.
About VYOA
Music and community go hand-in-hand. The VYOA is a place where young musicians throughout the region can gather in the shared pursuit of musical excellence.
Now in its 58th year, the VYOA will feature over 200 musicians in grades 1-12 from 49 elementary, middle and high schools, hailing from nine Vermont counties and neighboring states. With programs for all ages, the VYOA offers performing ensembles and orchestras, training programs, a private lesson program, school partnerships and community initiatives, summer camps and an early childhood concert series.
