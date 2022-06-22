ESSEX — The Barrel Room at Black Flannel Brewing Co. echoed with music. The players, part of New York City’s Andrew Richards Quartet, were in the middle of their vocal interpretation of Charlie Parker’s jazz standard “My Little Suede Shoes.”
The free event happened Thursday, June 9 as part of a series of free concerts and events the brewery hosts.
Andrew Richards, the vocalist and primary songwriter of the quartet, is a native Vermonter. His bandmates come from all over the world. Drummer Ben Freidkin and keyboardist Moshe Elmakias both hail from Israel. SeaJun Kwon, the band’s bassist, comes from South Korea.
“The cool part of the jazz community is that people — from all different countries, all different parts of the U.S., walks of life — we all have certain songs that we’re all familiar with and that we familiarize ourselves with,” Richards said. “So that way, when we meet, even if you’ve never met somebody or talked to them in your life, you can speak the same musical language.”
Each band member composes their own music and plays for other groups, too. Freidkin even plays as an accompanist for dancers at the Martha Graham School, the oldest professional dance school in the U.S.
Richards enrolled at the University of Vermont in 2012. He had played piano for a few years in elementary school, but had “stopped playing music for 10 years.” Gradually, he rediscovered his passion for music in college.
After graduating with a neuroscience degree in 2016, he drifted for a few years before finally settling in New York.
“For a while I was out West,” he said. “I was a mountain bike guide in Wyoming, in Jackson, for a few years. And then I was living in Spain and was over there during the pandemic.”
Once in New York, Richards began frequenting the city’s renowned jazz clubs, where he eventually met his bandmates.
“We met at Smalls, which is one of the more famous clubs in New York,” Richards said. “The busiest, definitely the busiest.”
Singing at a public jam session there, he played with his future bandmates. The more jam sessions they played, the more they realized their chemistry.
Since then, they’ve developed a friendship alongside their work as a band. A mutual passion for jazz sustains them.
“Each song is like a journey,” Richards said. ”You go out and have lots of adventures on the journey and then you come back home.”
Jazz has been an important presence in Richards’ life, through good and bad times. Playing jazz helped him endure a period of COVID-19 lockdown in Spain.
“I was very locked in Spain for a while,” he said. “But I had a Spanish guitar and a Real Book, which is a book with a lot of jazz in it.”
“So I learned a lot of songs,” he said, laughing.
Editor's note: Noah Lafaso is a student at the University of Vermont and a reporter for the Community News Service, a studnet-powered partnership with community newspapers.
