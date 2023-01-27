Age Well is offering a free community meal at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Essex Tech Culinary Cafe and Bakery, 2 Educational Drive, Essex Junction.
The meal is available for people aged 60 and over and has a $5 suggested donation.
The menu includes a mixed green salad with Dijon vinaigrette, a wheat roll, a boneless chicken breast with lemon-herb sauce, mashed potatoes, roast vegetables and a chocolate & strawberry mousse parfait and milk.
Those who want a meal are required to get a ticket in advance by Friday, Feb. 10. Those interested can get a ticket by contacting Kerry Batres, Nutrition Coordinator by calling 802-662-5283 or emailing kbatres@agewellvt.org. Tickets are also available at Age Well’s office at 875 Roosevelt Highway, Suite 210, Colchester.
