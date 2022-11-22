ESSEX JUNCTION – Diana Herasim, a 16-year-old exchange student from Ukraine who is studying at Middlebury High School, has experienced many trials in the last nine months.
On Saturday at Brownell Library in Essex Junction, Herasim shared her experience of living in Vermont while her country was invaded by Russia.
About ten people attended the event, filling most of the chairs that had been set up. A few people also attended the event via Zoom.
Herasim grew up in a town near Kherson, a port city by the Black Sea and near the Russian border. The town was recently liberated by the Ukrainian army from Russian control, but continues to suffer the effects of the occupation.
“I could see videos of people near my apartment singing the national anthem and holding the Ukrainian flag,” she said, “I saw faces that I didn’t know I would see again.”
A few days ago, her apartment complex was bombed, damaging her brother’s apartment. In September, her boxing school in the city of Kherson was bombed.
“It was just one of those moments when you feel that the war is affecting you personally and how physically and mentally your plans are being damaged and disappeared,” she said.
Herasim came to the United States on a Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) Program Scholarship, an award in which 10,000 students applied and 200 were accepted the year she applied.
Facing the invasion
Herasim was planning to go skiing with her host family for the first time the day that Ukraine was invaded.
“I woke up and I saw a message from my brother saying they were moving to a different state. I called my family and they could not talk because it wasn’t safe,” she said.
She found out about Russia invading her country by looking at headlines on Instagram and Facebook.
“It was a shock waking up and seeing that your homeland is on fire and seeing the first victims and not knowing who they are,” she said.
She went skiing that day but was anxious the whole time because it wasn’t easy to imagine that her homeland might be occupied, even though it was always a possibility, she said.
“I am just trying to do what I can and raise awareness by talking about Ukraine,” she said. “I get so many messages from my friends in Ukraine saying thank you for doing that.”
Remaining resilient
She loves boxing and had been practicing to compete professionally before being accepted into FLEX. She is refusing to quit on her dream and has vowed to become the boxing champion of Ukraine at a future date.
Herasim hopes to finish High School in the United States and attend Harvard. She is currently a junior and still in FLEX, her senior year is not guaranteed, although she is working on a plan to stay.
