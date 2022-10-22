A movie-musical featuring a former Essex High School student and other teenagers working through real teen issues is scheduled to screen at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Essex Cinemas.
'Listen Up' covers issues that some would consider timeless such as friendship, love and family as well as issues that are considered reflective of current times including mental health, racial justice and sexual identity.
Former Essex High School student Faith Awotho participated in making the movie. The event is sponsored by Voices for Inclusion in Essex and Westford.
Listen Up originally toured through the state of Vermont in 2021. It was based on eight months of interviews, workshops, conversations and listening sessions with more than 800 teens across Vermont by the Listen Up Project.
