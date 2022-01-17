A 13-week, free online Grief Share Class for men and women age 18 and over will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 p.m.-8:15 p.m. starting January 25.
The facilitators for this group attend Essex Alliance Church. The materials used are from the national Grief Share organization.
Those interested should email griefshare@essexalliance.org for more information and to register.
