recovery stock

A food drive to benefit Aunt Dot's Place in Essex will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17 at the Price Chopper on 90 Center Road in Essex.

Items requested include canned meat and vegetables, canned meals like ravioli and beef stew, boxed meals like mac and cheese, pasta, dish soap and toiletries. Check out the full list for more information on what to bring and buy.

The food drive will be held by Matt Lumsden Real Estate and will feature an appearance from Homey the Hampster.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you