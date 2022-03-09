The Green Mountain Mahler festival, co-sponsored by Vermont Youth Orchestra Association will celebrate the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian culture and people by holding a benefit concert to support them as they fight off a Russian invasion.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19 and will take place at Elley Long Music Center in Colchester near St. Michael's College. It will feature Ukrainian and Ukrainian inspired choral and orchestral music. Admission is by donation and masks will be required.
All proceeds will benefit the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America which will send medical relief and supplies to Ukraine.
Donations will be matched up to $10,000 dollars by a grant from the Futureman foundation.
