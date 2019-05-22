Larry Ransom

Larry was born in St. Albans but grew up in Essex Junction and graduated from Essex High School. He earned an Associates in Business Management from Champlain College. He worked at IBM from 1965-2009, with the final 20-years serving in emergency services and the fire department for the site. He has been married to Susan (Susie-Q) since 1970, the same year he moved from the Village to the Town. He has three daughters – Tammy, Lori, and Mandy, and seven grandchildren. In his spare time, Larry enjoys deer hunting, four wheeling, Nascar, and fire department related activities.

Serving the Essex Community

Larry was on the Essex Junction Fire Department from 1970-1976 and has served with the Essex Fire Department since 1976. He has served as a firefighter, lieutenant, captain, assistant chief, chief, and today holds the title of honorary chief.

Rank and Branch of Military Service

Staff Sergeant E-6, Vermont National Guard, 131st Combat Support Equipment Company

Military Service

Larry served in the Vermont National Guard for 27-years, from 1965-1971 and 1977-1998. In 1990 he was deployed to Iraq for seven months in Operation Desert Storm. He was a heavy vehicle driver and section Sergeant. Throughout his years with the Guard he did a lot of site work for local communities and flood support. Larry was motivated to join the military to serve his country and the community. He wanted to do his part.

On Being Selected as a Grand Marshal

“I didn’t think I’d be picked for that. To me it means honor and respect.”

Ed Von Sitas

Ed was born in Bennington but moved to Essex Junction when he was six. He attended Essex High School for two years and went on to graduate from Rice. He has an Associates in Business Administration from Champlain College and a bachelors from the University of Guelph in Canada. Ed spent more than 25-years in the restaurant business as an owner and manager of several establishments. He has one son – Steve, and two grandchildren. In his spare time over the years Ed has enjoyed horseback riding, duffer golf, and sports cars/convertibles.

Serving the Essex Community

Ed’s family has been an active part of the Essex community for a long time. His father owned Carroll’s Pharmacy in Essex Junction and was a Grand Marshal in the Essex Memorial Day Parade in 1997. Ed has been a member of the VFW, where he has previously served as the commander and was on the national VFW board. He coached Little League, youth basketball, and was a volunteer EHS varsity basketball coach. For the past 10-years, Ed has served on the Essex Memorial Day Parade Committee and has been instrumental in coordinating the annual event.

Rank and Branch of Military Service

Army, Sergeant

Military Service

Ed was drafted into the Army in 1966. He was initially assigned to Fort Lee, Virginia, where he worked at an officer candidate’s school. He was deployed to Vietnam in 1967, where he spent 12-months on duty. He was a squad leader with the 25th Infantry, which was a combat infantry. He later became an administration Sergeant and was in charge of handing out R&R’s (rest and relaxations).

On Being Selected as a Grand Marshal

“I’ve lived here since 1950. It is an honor to be recognized as Grand Marshal.”