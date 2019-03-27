What you need to know for next week’s joint meeting

The subcommittee tasked with exploring governance options between the town and village plans to recommend three potential structures at a joint meeting on April 10.

To help any residents planning to attend that meeting, The Reporter is outlining each option below based on minutes from the subcommittee’s recent meeting. Members of the subcommittee stress these are recommendations, with any final decision requiring approval from both the selectboard and trustees.

Governance structures

Unified charter: Only the village charter would need to be dissolved to create a unified town charter. But members agreed that dissolving both existing charters and creating an entirely new one to govern the single municipality would be the best option so that neither community feels like they’re being taken over.

The subcommittee plans to give the boards a ranking system that shows the strengths and weaknesses of its recommended options across a myriad of issues, including how they would impact equal representation, tax equity and public participation.

The full boards can also request to add back in any models that the subcommittee cut out of its proposal. That includes two options discussed at this month’s subcommittee meeting: the city charter model and a complete separation of the two municipalities.

Meeting minutes show the subcommittee threw out the city charter model, which would operate under a mayor/council board structure, because it says the joint boards have heard little input that residents want to become a city. And members decided not to bring the separation model to the joint meeting because the full boards have continually voiced support for consolidation, not divorce.

If the boards do pursue one of the two options that would change governance structures, they will need to also determine what that new governing board looks like. The subcommittee agreed the board should have at most seven members, though five would be ideal, who could sit on a board made up of the following structures:

At-large membership: Each member would be elected by the entire municipality instead of representing a certain geographical area – akin to how the selectboard is now elected. There was disagreement over whether the at-large model would fairly represent residents, with selectboard member Irene Wrenner arguing that it’s unfair for some residents to be represented by someone who does not live near them.

Following up on a discussion at the last joint meeting, the subcommittee also reaffirmed the goal of putting any potential governance changes up for a vote at the November 2020 presidential election, which would likely ensure the largest turnout.

That means the proposal must be finished by August 2020 to allow for the question to be placed on early voting ballots. Members said finishing their proposal by that April will give them enough time to engage the public with outreach events.

Subcommittee member Elaine Haney recommended seeking a facilitator to help guide the discussions. Staff planned to prepare a request for proposal to be presented at the next joint meeting.

The next joint meeting is scheduled for April 9 at 7 p.m. in the village offices at 2 Lincoln St.