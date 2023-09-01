The Essex Hornets varsity football team will take to the field for their first game of the season tonight, Friday, Sept. 1, at Rutland.
Head coach Ethan Curtis said the team has “unfinished business” this year after a semi-final loss to Champlain Valley Union last season. It was a hard defeat, especially coming off the high of the Hornets’ seventh state championship win in 2021.
For the last several weeks, the team has been in preseason mode, working through tough tryouts and double session practices.
“They’re a little tired,” Curtis told the Reporter. “But they’re eager and ready to go. A lot of these guys were on the team last year when we lost, which was really hard. These guys are saying, ‘That’s not going to be us. That’s not going to happen again.’”
Curtis himself is a Essex football alum and is in his second year as head coach. Here’s what else he had to say about this year’s team and the football season ahead.
Q: How many seniors do you have this year?
A: We roughly have between 10 and 12 seniors. A lot of the players in starting positions are probably going to be juniors for the most part, with the rest filling in from the seniors and a couple of sophomores.
Like last year, I'd say we're a young team, but we're also an experienced team and a lot of these guys have earned the trust of myself, their teammates and the other coaching staff. We're pretty excited to see what they can do on the field.
Q: What stands out to you on the game schedule for the season?
A: A lot of my guys asked me the same sort of question, “Who should we look out for?” My response is always the same: ourselves. If we play our game, then we don't need to worry about any other team.
We have a pretty difficult schedule with a lot of the big names of Division I football in Vermont. A lot of our players ask me my thoughts on it. I love it. I would rather play a really hard schedule than not. Just so when we make it to the semi-final, it shows a lot of teams that we know who we are.
Q: What are your expectations for players in the offseason?
A: For me, it’s about getting everyone in the weight room as much as possible and trying to do other things like that. This year, I would say it was easier after these guys saw all the hurt from last year’s seniors after we lost to CVU.
I think I had the most guys I’ve ever had working out, not only with me, but at their own gyms every day as well. So two workouts in a day. Some of our team leaders were running practices on their own. They would text to a group chat and say, “We're doing a practice, who's coming?” It was good as a coach to hear about that.
Q: Who do you have joining you on the coaching staff?
A: It’s relatively the same as last year. Mark Bombard, Taite Carpenter, Norm Lozier, Cliff Sherman and Ben Reed are all back.
I did lose one of our coaches, and I have not replaced him yet. To be honest, I don’t think I could ever replace a coach. It’s finding someone with a different skill set to come in and help. I have a couple of people in mind who are also Essex alumni.
Q: What do you like best about coaching this team?
A: Just being out on the football field with all the coaches and the players.
There's nothing better. On a crisp fall day when it's a little cool, and you look up in the sky and you see the pink and the red and all the colors, and you know kids are out here learning our offense and defense. That just feels like home to me.
Photos courtesy Katie Spaeder.
