BURLINGTON — The Hornets football team beat the Burlington/South Burlington Seawolves on Sunday, 28-12.
Sunday's game at South Burlington was a continuation of a match-up from Sept. 7, when the game was postponed after the first quarter due to extreme heat.
Essex High School is now 2-0 this season. The Hornets play their first home game at 7 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 15.
Photos courtesy of Katie Spaeder.
Hornet RB Hunter Gauthier (26) makes his way down the field during the Hornets vs. Seawolves game on Sept. 10.
Hornets captains Carter Crete (2), honorary captain Thomas Czaplicke (9), Joe Reed (54), & Max Spaeder (72) meet the referees & Seawolves captains at mid-field.
Hornets RB Brady Botelho (3) escapes Seawolves defenders to get a 1st down during the Hornets vs. Seawolves matchup on Sept. 10.
Hornets QB Carter Crete (2) escapes a Seawolves defender
Hornets defender Hunter Gauthier (26) loses his helmet while tackling a Seawolves player to stop the run.
Hornets receiver Thomas Czaplicke (9) catches the ball mid-air to get a 1st down during the Hornets vs. Seawolves matchup on Sept. 10.
Hornets QB Carter Crete (2) does a quarterback sneak to get the 1st down.
Hornets RB Hunter Gauthier (26) eyes up a Seawolves defender to move past him during the Hornets vs. Seawolves game on Sunday, Sept. 10.
The Hornets defense swarms a Seawolves player to stop the run.
Hornets QB Carter Crete (2) runs into the endzone during the 2nd half of the Hornets vs. Seawolves game on Sunday.
Hornets lineman Landon Hollis (75) moves a defender out of the way to help RB Hunter Gauthier (24) gain some yards.
