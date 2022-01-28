COLLINS PERLEY - In a rematch of last year's D1 title game, the Essex Hornets got the better of the BFA Bobwhites on Wednesday, Jan. 26. With the win, the Hornets improved to a 6-3 record and handed the rival Bobwhites their first loss of the season.
Out of the gate, Essex matched BFA’s speed and aggression in the first period, something not many teams have been able to do this season. The Hornets also deployed a frustrating brand of defensive hockey that took away time and space from the opposition's shooters. The combination resulted in the Hornets outshooting the Bobwhites by a 7-1 margin at the end of the period.
The second period saw the game blow wide open. The Hornets’ Matthew Cincotta broke the deadlock with a well-placed shot to beat BFA’s Mike Telfer early on. Matt Merrill responded with a powerplay goal for the Bobwhites two minutes later to tie the game. Not to be outdone, Essex retook the lead in less than thirty seconds off a goal from defenseman Benjamin Peake. Peake recounted on what went on to be the game-winner.
“I wasn’t really expecting it,” said Peake. “It was one of those dirty goals, I just put it on the net. I was pretty pumped up; it was felt great after they had scored to get the lead right back.”
The Hornets’ Nicholas Bradley used a Bobwhite defender as a screen to add the insurance marker with 1:31 remaining in the period.
Shutdown defense and strong play from junior netminder Ian Boutin shined through for the Hornets in a scoreless final period. Boutin made 20 saves over the course of the game, with some key stops coming late in the period to kill a Bobwhites powerplay. Hornets head coach Chris Line spoke to the importance of frustrating the Bobwhites shooters.
“They’ll typically shoot from anywhere on the ice," said Line. "We really worked on being stick on stick, staying in the shot lane, and frustrating them defensively. We just tried to play very simple and disciplined hockey.”
When Essex and BFA meet it’s always a battle between two of the best hockey programs in the state, and Wednesday night’s action was no exception. Peake shared his reaction to the big rivalry match-up victory following the game.
“It felt great, especially since maybe the season isn’t off to the best start we could have had,” said Peake. “It was a good team win and we played amazing all night. I’m looking forward to doing that again next time we play them.”
The next meeting between the two teams will take place at Essex High School on Feb. 16. If you don’t want to wait to catch the Hornets in action, they will be hosting CVU on Saturday, Jan. 29 with an eye on extending their win streak to six games.
