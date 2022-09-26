ST. ALBANS — Under the lights on Friday night, Sept. 23, the Essex Hornets visited the BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites for a D1 football match up. The game was neck and neck through the first half of the contest, but the Hornets came out hot to start the second half, growing their lead and never looking back, eventually winning by a final score of 35-18.
Essex will next travel to Middlebury for a 7 p.m. game on Friday, Sept. 30. Catch the Hornets at home on Friday, Oct. 7.
