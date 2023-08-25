ESSEX JUNCTION — The Essex Junction summer baseball team is the champion of the Kost Chittenden County Summer Baseball League.
The team of 11 and 12-year-olds won the championship game against South Burlington on Thursday night, 11-4. The team previously won the semi-final against Colchester on Tuesday, 11-1.
Essex Junction finished the season with a record of 12-0, and they outscored their opponents 148 to 33.
The core group of players have played on this team together for the past three years, and this is their third consecutive championship. Essex Junction is undefeated over the past three summers with a combined record of 33-0.
