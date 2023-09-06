The Essex girls’ and boys’ varsity soccer teams have been dodging raindrops during practices the last few weeks, but they're both hoping for bright, successful seasons.
Head coach Kevin Barber said the girls’ team has more freshmen on its roster this year — a total of four — than ever before.
“Having four means our youth are getting pretty good,” he said.
The Essex boys team is also relatively young this season. The team has six seniors, who head coach Jake Orr said should be able to set a strong example for the more inexperienced players.
Both soccer teams have spent preseason on the field practicing, getting ready for their competitive Division 1 game schedules.
Orr said the boys had been focused on learning and implementing the team’s systems and strategies ahead of their first game.
“We have also spent a lot of time talking about the culture and environment we want to have on our team,” Orr said.
He hopes boys learn the value of hard work and the importance of being a good teammate this season. He also hopes they grow as players and show improvement as a team by the time the playoffs come around.
The girls’ have spent preseason conditioning, Barber said, as well as on technical skills and play.
“The kids came in more fit than they have in the past, which is great,” Barber said. “Most, if not all, touched the ball in the offseason.”
Both the boys’ and girls’ teams both traveled to Jay Peak last weekend for a preseason tournament. There, Barber said he and the coaching staff worked to encourage team building among the girls through non-soccer activities. The girls’ performed skits, competed in relay races and even did karaoke.
“We try to do some fun stuff that helps them know each other a little more off the field,” Barber said. “Especially for the freshman who barely know anybody at the high school.”
Orr also believes in the importance of those off-the-field skills. Now in his ninth season as an Essex coach, his favorite part is witnessing the players’ growth and development.
“I really enjoy seeing kids develop and grow over the course of their four years in our program,” he said. “I also love seeing kids come together and grow closer as the season goes on.”
Looking at their calendars, both Barber and Orr said their respective teams will face tough challenges.
Orr said the Brady Classic on Sept. 7-9 is always a highlight of the season. The boys will also play a total of five games "under the lights" which they really look forward to.
The girls start off the season playing some strong D2 teams, like Hardwood Union. By mid-season, they’ll be back to competing against their usual D1 rivals, like Burr and Burton, Rutland, Champlain Valley Union and South Burlington.
“Our schedule is really tough, but it’s good for our girls to play against that competition and see where we are,” Barber said.
